Traffic delays expected to start Monday in several SE MN counties

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Starting Monday, drivers could encounter minor traffic delays on state highways in several southeast Minnesota counties.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says crews are beginning crack sealing work to help preserved the roads. On two-lane roads, drivers will take turns using the single open lane while being directed by flaggers. On four-lane roads, there will be lane closures.

Highways scheduled for crack sealing work, as weather permits, include:

Hwy 14 eastbound near Kasson

Hwy 56 at Dodge Center

Hwy 16 near Grand Meadow and Spring Valley

Hwy 30 between Chatfield and Rushford

Hwy 52 between Chatfield and Marion

Hwy 61 between Lake City and Wabasha

Hwy 61 between Lake City and Frontenac Station

I-90 eastbound east of Nodine

Hwy 61 at Dreshbach

Hwy 52 southbound north of Rochester

All work on this $480,000 project is scheduled to be completed by early July.

Drivers on Interstate 90 will also be detoured from 7 pm to 5 am on Monday and Tuesday nights. MnDOT says construction crews will be placing place the Highway 63 southbound bridge beams over the highway.

During the I-90 detour, westbound vehicles will exit I-90 at Hwy 63 northbound (Exit 209), proceed north to the Hwy 30 west exit at the Rochester International Airport, return to Hwy 63 going southbound and follow to I-90 where it rejoins the highway. Eastbound vehicles will exit I-90 at High Forest (Exit 205), follow Olmsted County Road 6 east into Stewartville, then north on Hwy 63 to connect again with I-90.

During the two-year $15 million construction project both Hwy 63 bridges will be replaced, Hwy 30 west rerouted, some I-90 exit ramps will be added or realigned and the access to 90th Street SE will be closed and rerouted.