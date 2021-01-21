Traffic delays expected on Highway 52 in Rochester due to State Patrol investigation

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The investigation into a pedestrian/vehicle collision Wednesday is expected to cause traffic backups and delays on southbound Highway 52 in Rochester.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says traffic will be restricted to one lane south of 6th Street SW to allow State Patrol investigators to work. This lane closure is expected to begin between 1 and 1:30 pm Thursday and could last several hours. Drivers are encouraged to plan for traffic delays or seek alternate routes and avoid using southbound Hwy 52 between Second Street Southwest and Apache Mall.

The Minnesota State Patrol said Joseph William Hoeft, 27 of Grand Meadow, was crossing the southbound lanes of traffic just after 5:30 pm Wednesday when he was struck by the car driven by Iziah Antonio Grendahl, 22 of Rochester.