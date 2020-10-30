Traffic delays and stoppages possible due to President Trump's visit

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Traffic delays are possible this afternoon and evening due to President Trump's visit to Rochester International Airport.

The Minnesota DOT said traffic delays and temporary stoppages may occur on Highways 63 and 30.

"Electronic message boards will be used on Rochester area highways to provide motorists with information about any traffic delays and stoppages. Motorists should plan ahead for traffic impacts and find alternate times of travel or routes to avoid delays," MnDOT said. " MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones."

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org