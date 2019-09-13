Clear
Traffic changes being made for the Iowa/ISU football game

Iowa DOT is closing some lanes to make merging easier.

AMES, Iowa – Some lanes changes are being made to help handle expected heavy traffic to and from Saturday’s Iowa/Iowa State football game.

The Iowa Department of Transportation says the right-hand lane of the new flyover bridge for northbound Interstate 35 to westbound U.S. 30 will be closed so game day traffic can merge smoothly from U.S. 30 to southbound I-35. The right-hand lane of westbound U.S. will also be closed before the merge point with I-35 traffic. These changes will remain in place all day Saturday.

The exit for the new flyover bridge from northbound I-35 to westbound U.S. 30 has moved almost a mile south of the old cloverleaf exit and is combined with the eastbound U.S. 30 exit to Nevada.  The old cloverleaf loop from northbound I-35 to westbound U.S. 30 is permanently closed.  This change was made to improve safety in this area as 45 percent of the crashes recorded here were associated with the I-35 northbound to U.S. 30 westbound ramp.

The DOT encourages drivers heading for the big game to follow these tips:

- Travelers on southbound I-35 to the game are encouraged to take exit 113 to East 13th Street and follow the green signs to Jack Trice Stadium.

- Those going west on U.S. 30 wishing to go to Dayton Avenue are encouraged to take the Duff Avenue exit, turn east onto S. 16th Street and back to Dayton Ave.

- Motorists heading north on I-35 who have missed the new flyover bridge to westbound U.S. 30 should continue to exit 113 to East 13th Street and follow the green signs to Jack Trice Stadium.

Tracking a cooler Friday with rebounding temperatures for the weekend
