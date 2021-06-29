No injuries reported after partial parapet wall collapse in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – No injuries have been reported after part of a parapet wall separated from a building and fell onto a nearby alleyway in Mason City.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the historic Letts, Spencer, Smith Co. warehouse at 503 S. Federal Avenue. The Mason City Police Department blocked off traffic in the area for a few hours but it has since been restored. However, westbound 5th Street SE and north and southbound South Federal Avenue have been reduced to one lane.

Police are asking people to stay away from the warehouse until it can be thoroughly examined and any further risk assessed.

While there is no official word yet on the cause of the collapse, city building inspector Ray Quayle believes that years of wet, freezing/thawing weather and windy conditions likely contributed to the wall separating away from the building and falling onto the ground below.

"As old as the building is, it's just years of freezing and thawing. We've had some high winds the last few weeks, and it probably played a role in it too."