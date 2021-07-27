Collision in SW Rochester kills one, severely injures another

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A T-bone collision is southwest Rochester Tuesday afternoon killed one person and seriously injured another.

Police say it happened at 4:45 pm at the intersection of 48th Street and Commercial Drive SW. The collision sent one of the vehicles rolling onto the front lawn of Deutsch Furniture Gallery.

The Rochester Police Department says the 19-year-old female driver of one of the vehicles was severely injured and taken to the hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service. A passenger, described as the driver's 63-year-old mother, died at the scene.

A woman and two child passengers were in the other vehicle and were taken to St. Marys Hospital by private vehicle with what police describe as non-life threatening injuries.

Police say many citizens stopped to help the victims of this accident and some performed CPR. This crash remains under investigation.