Traffic accident near St. Marys Hospital

Car drove through some construction fencing.

Posted: Dec 31, 2019 2:39 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Authorities say a car driving through some construction fencing caused an accident Tuesday.

Rochester police say the car was going east on 2nd Street SW, went up on the right of way and through the fencing, then hit another car at a light facing north on 14th Avenue SW. Both vehicles were damaged.

The driver of the stopped vehicle was taken to the hospital with what are described as minor chest injuries.

