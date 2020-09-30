Traffic accident in Minnesota involves 115-pound male cougar

It wasn't your normal traffic collision in Minnesota.

The Minnesota DNR said a 115-pound male cougar was hit and killed near the intersection of interstates 494 and 35W in Bloomington.

"The animal, a 115-pound male, was taken to the DNR Wildlife Research office in Grand Rapids, where it will undergo a necropsy to determine, among other things, if it’s wild and where it might have originated. Cougars are verified from time to time in Minnesota, but evidence to date suggests they’re transient animals from the Western Dakotas," the DNR said.