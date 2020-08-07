Tractor pullers excited to rev up their engines in 2020

ROCKWELL, Iowa - It has been said that horsepower is how fast you hit the wall, which means torque is how far you take the wall with you.

Friday marked the second day of the North Iowa Nationals, but it was the first pull of the season for many of the drivers after many events this season have been canceled due to COVID-19.

"It's been extremely hard, we had hopes of going into this season with having a normal season with some new equipment that we purchased over the offseason," Brad Carrender said.

Depending on the class, for pullers including Chuck Knapp of Charles City, the options for new equipment are endless so long as the upgrades fall within the rules.

"We can run any motors, as many motors, we just have to stay under 8,000 pounds. You can do anything you want to it," Knapp said.

All of the upgrades cost money and lots of it. Stepping up the horsepower can cause the upgrades to fail quickly - compounding the cost.

Jordan Lustik is a 10-time national champion from Eight Four, Pennsylvania. He says he'd rather put his machine to work rather than let it sit in a machine shed collecting dust.

"Different years it costs us to run it more than others," he said. "It depends on what kind of breakage we have, obviously. So you never knew what this year was going to have in store. The one run we had was successful and no breakage so we're just hoping to continue on that the last couple of hooks we have this year."

Carrender calls Indiana home and says he wouldn't have journeyed to Rockwell on a normal year, but now that he's been there, he vows to return.

"It's awesome. This is a great place here in Rockwell, Iowa. A great facility, a lot of fans out there, they're doing a great job with the track, and it's been great."

The North Iowa Nationals conclude on Aug. 8.