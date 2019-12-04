Tractor, hay bales farm equipment damaged in Olmsted Co. blaze

OLMSTED COUNTY, Iowa - A barn fire Tuesday in Oronoco resulted in a loss of $75,000.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to 3301 125th St. NW at 4:12 p.m. after a report that a barn was fully engulfed.
A 65-year-old male said he was working on a front loader when he noticed it was leaking on the hay, which most likely started the fire.
A tractor, 100 bales of hay and a livestock popper were damaged in the blaze.
