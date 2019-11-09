Clear

Tractor fire in Clear Lake

No one was injured but according to the Clear Lake Fire Department, the tractor is a total loss.

Posted: Nov 9, 2019 5:20 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A fire destroyed a tractor Saturday afternoon.

Just before 2 o'clock, the Clear Lake Fire Department responded to 270th Street and Eagle Avenue for a report of a tractor fire.

When firefighters arrived, they quickly knocked down the flames and kept it from spreading throughout the field. According to the department, the tractor was tilling a corn field.

No one was injured but the tractor is a total loss. It's valued at $75,000.

