Tractor fire in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A fire destroyed a tractor Saturday afternoon.

Just before 2 o'clock, the Clear Lake Fire Department responded to 270th Street and Eagle Avenue for a report of a tractor fire.

When firefighters arrived, they quickly knocked down the flames and kept it from spreading throughout the field. According to the department, the tractor was tilling a corn field.

No one was injured but the tractor is a total loss. It's valued at $75,000.