Tractor and lawn mower sales surge at Saint Charles shop

SAINT CHARLES, Minn- Although three weeks remain until spring, John Deere lawn mowers and tractors are in demand. There has also been a big recovery in that particular market causing business to be great at Sema Equipment. Jon Valek is a sales associate there. He tells KIMT News 3 the John Deere dealership is enjoying the surge in sales.

"Sales have been strong," said Valek. "Normally we experience somewhat of a lull throughout the winter season but this year demand has stayed strong and it's picked up again with the nice weather we've been having."

In addition to the weather, Valek believes the pandemic is playing a role in increased sales.

"The fact that people are staying home more, people are looking to spend money on home improvement projects and things they

can do at home," said Valek.

Even a blast of arctic air in February couldn't slow them down. According to Valek, sales were higher than this year compared to February 2020. Along with John Deere, New Holland and Mahindra attribute the sales growth and people moving from cities to larger residential areas as well. Manufacturers are also seeing growth in hobby farming.