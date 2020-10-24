Tracking winter weather: Sunday snowfall coming into focus

By Saturday night, temps will plummet to near 20 degrees once again as snow makes another move, this time across the entire area.

Light to moderate snowfall is expected, continuing through the day and into the nighttime hours.

Potential accumulations across the entire area range from 1-4 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible further west.

The next work week looks to start on a drier note with mostly sunny skies returning by Tuesday.

