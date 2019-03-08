Tracking the weekend storm: Rain, snow, sleet and wind

Buckle up because another weekend storm is on the horizon.

Southern Minnesota (Saturday high around 33): Moving in after 8 a.m. will be a mix of freezing rain/snow/and sleet continuing through most of the morning. A brief window of rain is possible around noon as temperatures rise to 33. Light icing is expected due to the varying temperatures. Quickly in the afternoon, the mix will turn to snow and at times heavy snow through the evening. Snow will be light beyond 7 p.m. through 4 a.m. Sunday. Most of our Southern Minnesota cities are looking at 3-7 inches but that can change and will be variable. The highest snow amounts will be found just north and northwest of the area, with the Twin Cities looking at 6-12 inches.

North Iowa (Saturday high around 34): Moving in after 7 a.m. with a wintry mix of freezing rain, snow, and sleet continuing through the late morning. Rain showers are expected from the late morning through the early to mid afternoon with highs near 34. Expect a brief window of a wintry mix in the mid-afternoon before turning over to snow showers, heavy at times, for 4 p.m. through 7 p.m. Light snow is possible after that through about midnight.

Acorss the area: Winds will be strong and gusty for a time on Saturday morning and again Saturday night and Sunday (gusting around 35 to 40mph). While blowing snow is likely, we will be dealing with a heavy snow and rain saturated snow pack and therefore blizzard conditions are not expected. Travel will likely be sloppy this weekend. Reschedule travel plans if possible.

Winter Storm Watch

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Hazardous Weekend Travel with Another Winter Storm... .A wintry mix overspreading the area later Saturday morning and afternoon will change to all snow by late Saturday afternoon and evening, with several inches of accumulation likely. Exact snowfall amounts remain somewhat in question due to uncertainty regarding just how fast precipitation will become all snow, though many areas will see travel impacted by slick conditions by Saturday evening. This snowfall will be heavy in nature, potentially resulting in some roof collapses due to recent very snowy conditions and prolonged accumulation on some structures. Additionally, those with health concerns should be advised that this snow will be very heavy. Use caution when shoveling. At this time, 4 to 8 inches of snow is expected across the Winter Storm Watch area, though amounts will again depend on just how fast precipitation changes from a wintry mix to all snow. Gusty winds could also produce some blowing and drifting snow over open, unsheltered areas. Those planning travel through the area this weekend should plan ahead now for impacts. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation changing to snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.

