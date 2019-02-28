Tracking the weekend: At least it's not a blizzard, right?

At least it’s not a foot of snow with a blizzard to follow, right?

Starting around 8 a.m. Friday in the western part of the viewing are, snowfall is expected. One to three inches of snow (trending closer to 1-2 inches) with minor impacts on the roads is expected.

Cold temperatures move in dropping highs to the single digits for the weekend through Tuesday with lows of sub-zero.

CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions

MORE: Maps & Radars

ROAD CONDITIONS: Click Here

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here

LIVE EYE: Tower Cams

SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter

ALERTS: WeatherWarn

WEATHER APP: iOS | Android