Tracking the weekend: At least it's not a blizzard, right?

Here's a look at what to expect this weekend.

Posted: Feb. 28, 2019 11:34 AM
Updated: Feb. 28, 2019 11:42 AM

At least it’s not a foot of snow with a blizzard to follow, right?
Starting around 8 a.m. Friday in the western part of the viewing are, snowfall is expected. One to three inches of snow (trending closer to 1-2 inches) with minor impacts on the roads is expected.
Cold temperatures move in dropping highs to the single digits for the weekend through Tuesday with lows of sub-zero.

Mason City
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 0°
Albert Lea
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 0°
Austin
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 0°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
12° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 2°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -4°
Tracking cold temperatures and more snow chances.
