Photo Gallery 1 Images
At least it’s not a foot of snow with a blizzard to follow, right?
Starting around 8 a.m. Friday in the western part of the viewing are, snowfall is expected. One to three inches of snow (trending closer to 1-2 inches) with minor impacts on the roads is expected.
Cold temperatures move in dropping highs to the single digits for the weekend through Tuesday with lows of sub-zero.
CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions
MORE: Maps & Radars
ROAD CONDITIONS: Click Here
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here
LIVE EYE: Tower Cams
SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter
ALERTS: WeatherWarn
Related Content
- Tracking the weekend: At least it's not a blizzard, right?
- We're tracking blizzard conditions throughout the day after significant snowfall
- Minnesota National Guard describes blizzard weekend as 'nonstop' busy
- Blizzard stranded 600 around Minnesota
- Tracking the timing of this weekend's snow
- What to expect: Tracking this weekend's storm
- Blizzard Warning Saturday into Sunday as storm tracks toward viewing area
- Spring blizzard to slam the upper Midwest
- Update: Blizzard Warning extended to 9 p.m.
- Mason City fugitive arrested in mid-blizzard
Scroll for more content...