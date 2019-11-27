Tracking the storm: Messages from law enforcement, DOTs, National Weather Service

I-35 NB: Road blocked from Exit 176 - County Road C13 to Exit 180 - County Road B65 (near Thornton). https://t.co/NTK9PszPdK
— Statewide Iowa 511 (@statewideia511) November 27, 2019
Winter weather is here. Here is what some agencies are reporting:
5:45am - ��️ Winds are really picking up across central Iowa. Many locations have already experienced gusts well over 40 mph. Here's a list of the top gusts through 5;30am. #iawxpic.twitter.com/bgv7jTrXF7
— NWS Des Moines (@NWSDesMoines) November 27, 2019
Many reports of spinouts and crashes this morning. Roads are in rough shape and it is difficult to travel. The snow will continue until midmorning.
Photo: Mn511 app at 4:45 am#rochmn#owatonna#winona#austinmn#albertlea#redwingmn#faribault#northfieldmnpic.twitter.com/lxpr8l8ikB
— MnDOT District 6 (@mndotsoutheast) November 27, 2019
[405 am] As you head out the door, be prepared for falling snow and hazardous travel conditions. Snow will fall through the morning commute, with a wintry mix or rain possible to the south of the snow. Additional snow accumulations through 7 a.m. are expected to be 2" or less. pic.twitter.com/Spw6cu3mUp
— NWS La Crosse (@NWSLaCrosse) November 27, 2019
