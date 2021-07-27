Tracking the heat: Here's the latest as a heat wave hits the area

Excessive Heat Watch

Areas Affected: Adair; Adams; Appanoose; Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Cass; Cerro Gordo; Clarke; Dallas; Davis; Decatur; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Jasper; Lucas; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Monroe; Polk; Poweshiek; Ringgold; Story; Tama; Taylor; Union; Wapello; Warren; Wayne; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot and humid conditions with heat index values of 105 to 110 possible.

* WHERE...Much of central Iowa.

* WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Excessive Heat Watch

Areas Affected: Calhoun; Carroll; Crawford; Emmet; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 103 expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 107 possible.

* WHERE...Western to northwest Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Excessive Heat Watch

Areas Affected: Freeborn; Pope; Sherburne; Stearns; Steele; Stevens

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 104 possible.

* WHERE...Stearns, Stevens, Pope, Steele, Sherburne and Freeborn Counties.

* WHEN...From this evening through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low temperatures in the low to mid 70s Tuesday night will allow for little relief from the heat overnight, with the warmest conditions expected Wednesday afternoon.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.