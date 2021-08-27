Tornado Warnings hit northern Iowa; damage, power outages reported

Tornado Watch

Areas Affected: Allamakee; Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Franklin; Hancock; Howard; Humboldt; Kossuth; Mitchell; Winnebago; Winneshiek; Worth; Wright

NWS Storm Prediction Center (Storm Prediction Center - Norman, Oklahoma)

TORNADO WATCH 465 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLAMAKEE BREMER BUTLER CERRO GORDO CHICKASAW CLAYTON FAYETTE FLOYD FRANKLIN HANCOCK HOWARD HUMBOLDT KOSSUTH MITCHELL WINNEBAGO WINNESHIEK WORTH WRIGHT

Tornado Warning

Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Fayette

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN FAYETTE AND SOUTHEASTERN CHICKASAW COUNTIES... At 703 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Fredericksburg, or near New Hampton, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near... Fredericksburg around 715 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include County Roads B 54 And V 56, Twin Ponds Park, Boyd, Alpha, Williamstown, Richfield and Highway 18 And County V 56. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

Flood Advisory

Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Howard

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Flood Advisory for... Northern Chickasaw County in northeastern Iowa... Southern Howard County in northeastern Iowa...

* Until 900 PM CDT.

* At 704 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. The heavy rain has ended so water levels should recede after 8 pm.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include... Elma, Alta Vista, Lourdes, Highway 63 And County B 22, Maple Leaf, Schley, Lylahs Marsh County Park, Saude and County B 17 And Bell Avenue.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Tornado Watch

Areas Affected: Dodge; Faribault; Fillmore; Freeborn; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Winona

NWS Storm Prediction Center (Storm Prediction Center - Norman, Oklahoma)

TORNADO WATCH 465 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE DODGE FARIBAULT FILLMORE FREEBORN HOUSTON MOWER OLMSTED WINONA