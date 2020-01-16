Tracking bitter cold wind chills and a winter storm: A breakdown by county

Winter Storm Watch

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Bitter Cold Wind Chills This Morning... ...Winter Storm Likely Friday through Saturday... .Wind chills early this morning are in the 20 to 35 below zero range across portions of southeast Minnesota, northeast Iowa, and in west central and north central Wisconsin. These wind chills will remain this low through mid-morning today. Widespread accumulating snow and a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain is expected to occur Friday into Saturday. In many areas, this precipitation will not move in until Friday afternoon. Snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches will be possible. Ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch are possible, mainly south of Interstate 90. In addition, strong northwest winds Saturday afternoon and evening may lead to blowing and drifting snow. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For this morning, a Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for wind chills as low as 35 below zero this morning. From Friday through Saturday, a Winter Storm Watch remains in effect for the potential of total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches and ice accumulations up to a tenth of an inch. In many areas, this precipitation will not move in until Friday afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph on Saturday which will result in some blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 9 AM CST this morning. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Travel could be very difficult from Friday afternoon into Saturday. Patchy to areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility on Saturday.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Franklin; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Bitter Wind Chills Tonight, Accumulating Snow Arrives Friday.... .Falling temperatures tonight and blustery northwest winds will lead to bitter cold wind chills of -20 to -25 through Thursday morning across north central Iowa. Snowfall returns Friday morning as a strong low pressure system takes aim on the region. The snow may be heavy at times during the morning and afternoon hours before transitioning into a period of light wintry mix or freezing rain. Strong northwest winds will develop Saturday which could lead to areas of blowing snow, in addition to lingering light snowfall Saturday morning. Highest snowfall accumulations nearing 6 inches will reside in north central Iowa with lesser amounts of 3 to 4 inches further south. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills values will be 20 to 30 degrees below zero.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 AM Friday to 6 PM CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, to near blizzard conditions at times. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...For the Winter Weather Advisory, the snowfall will be first. The snowfall will then transition to a wintry mix, including freezing rain, by Friday night.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Storm Watch

Areas Affected: Freeborn; Le Sueur; McLeod; Meeker; Sibley; Stearns; Steele; Todd; Waseca

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY THROUGH 9 AM CST THIS MORNING.... ...WINTER STORM WATCH FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY... .Wind chill values will be between 25 degrees below zero and 35 degrees below zero through late this morning. Wind chill values will rise above advisory levels after 9 AM CST. Accumulating snow will develop across western Minnesota Friday morning and move through eastern Minnesota into western Wisconsin early Friday afternoon and continue through Friday night, heavy at times. Snow will taper off Saturday morning, but northwest winds will be increasing then, with blowing and drifting snow becoming an increasing hazard on Saturday, especially in open areas of western into southern Minnesota. Currently, 7 to 10 inches of snow is expected across much of central and southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... ...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 9 AM CST this morning. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday morning through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

