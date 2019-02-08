Tracking another round of dangerous wind chills

CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions

Wind Chill Advisory

Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Bitterly Cold This Morning... .Bitterly cold wind chills between 20 below and 35 below zero are expected this morning. If you must be outside, be sure to dress warm and cover any exposed skin. In addition, patchy blowing and drifting snow will continue in open areas of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota early this morning as winds gust to 20 to 30 mph. Some roads may remain snow covered or icy. Use caution if traveling. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until noon today.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves.

Wind Chill Advisory

Areas Affected: Anoka; Blue Earth; Brown; Carver; Chisago; Dakota; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Hennepin; Isanti; Kanabec; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Mille Lacs; Nicollet; Ramsey; Rice; Scott; Sherburne; Sibley; Steele; Waseca; Washington; Watonwan; Wright

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... .A Wind Chill Warning remains in effect through noon for locations along and west of a line from Redwood Falls, to Litchfield, to St. Cloud and Little Falls. This same area also has a Wind Chill Advisory now in effect for this afternoon through Saturday morning. To the east of the warning, a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect across the rest of east central and southern Minnesota, as well as west central Wisconsin through noon today. Wind chill values will range from 35 below to 45 below zero in the warning, and 25 to 35 below zero in the advisory. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves.

Wind Chill Warning

Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Franklin; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Dangerous Wind Chills This Morning... .Winds remain blustery early this morning and with the bitter cold air, this is creating hazardous to dangerous wind chills that will prevail through much of this morning. As winds decrease some through the morning and temperatures start to rise relative to the overnight low temperatures, wind chill values will improve toward midday. ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as around 35 below zero expected.

* WHERE...North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and the wind will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frostbite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.

Wind Chill Advisory

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Bitterly Cold This Morning... .Bitterly cold wind chills between 20 below and 35 below zero are expected this morning. If you must be outside, be sure to dress warm and cover any exposed skin. In addition, patchy blowing and drifting snow will continue in open areas of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota early this morning as winds gust to 20 to 30 mph. Some roads may remain snow covered or icy. Use caution if traveling. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until noon today.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves.