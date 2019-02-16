Tracking a winter storm taking aim at the viewing area

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Adair; Appanoose; Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Cerro Gordo; Clarke; Crawford; Dallas; Davis; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Lucas; Madison; Mahaska;

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Widespread snowfall tonight through Sunday... .A slow moving winter storm system will bring accumulating snowfall to all of Iowa over the next 24 to 36 hours. Heavy snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour are possible as the snowfall begins by mid to late evening, with the heavy snow potential continuing into the early overnight hours. The event with then transition to a long duration light to moderate snowfall through Sunday. A large swath of 5 to 7 inches of snow is forecast, with locally higher amounts possible in central Iowa. Winds will be relatively light and primary impacts will be snow covered and slick roads. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snowfall rates possible from mid to late evening into the early overnight hours, followed by a prolonged light to moderate snow through Sunday. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches with locally higher amounts possible in central Iowa. Very light icing possible in southern Iowa.

* WHERE...Much of Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Sunday. Most snow accumulations tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult with slick and snow covered roads.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Another Round of Snow Tonight into Sunday Night... .More snow is expected to fall across the area from tonight into the Sunday night. 3 to 5 inches are expected south of an Austin Minnesota to Boscobel Wisconsin line. Roads will become snow covered and slippery after midnight tonight and remain that way into Sunday evening. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CST SUNDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to midnight CST Sunday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions from after midnight tonight into Sunday night.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Iowa can be found on-line at 511ia.org, in Minnesota at 511mn.org, and in Wisconsin at 511wi.gov or by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Brown; Faribault; Freeborn; Lac Qui Parle; Martin; Nicollet; Redwood; Steele; Waseca; Watonwan; Yellow Medicine

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...ACCUMULATING SNOW EXPECTED OVER SOUTHWESTERN AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... .Accumulating snow is expected tonight through Sunday evening for southwestern and southern Minnesota. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches can be expected along and south of a line from Appleton to Redwood Falls to New Ulm to Owatonna, with the highest amounts around the Interstate 90 corridor. A Winter Weather Advisory in effect for these areas. Plan on hazardous travel conditions, including slippery roads and low visibilities. Use extra caution while traveling. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT CST SUNDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches expected, highest around the Interstate 90 corridor.

* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to midnight CST Sunday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at 511mn.org and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Fillmore; Mower

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Another Round of Snow Tonight into Sunday Night... .More snow is expected to fall across the area from tonight into the Sunday night. 3 to 5 inches are expected south of an Austin Minnesota to Boscobel Wisconsin line. Roads will become snow covered and slippery after midnight tonight and remain that way into Sunday evening. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CST SUNDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches expected.

* WHERE...In Wisconsin, Crawford and Grant Counties. In Minnesota, Mower and Fillmore Counties.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to midnight CST Sunday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions from after midnight tonight into Sunday night.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Minnesota at 511mn.org, and in Wisconsin at 511wi.gov or by calling 5 1 1.