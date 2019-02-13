Tracking a Winter Storm Warning that will impact travel into Tuesday

CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions

MORE: Maps & Radars

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here

LIVE EYE: Tower Cams

SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter

ALERTS: WeatherWarn

WEATHER APP: iOS | Android

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Adair; Adams; Audubon; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Crawford; Emmet; Greene; Guthrie; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Taylor; Webster

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Winter Storm Continues Tonight into Tuesday... .A wintry mix of freezing drizzle, freezing rain, and sleet looks to persist over far southern Iowa this evening before gradually switching over to all snow. This is mainly along and south of Highway 34 to the Missouri border. Moderate to heavy snow is expected over central to northern Iowa through the late evening and into the overnight hours. By Tuesday morning, strong northwest winds are forecast to develop and cause blowing and drifting snow throughout the day. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation, mainly over southwest portions of the area. A light glaze of ice is possible along with generally 2 to 4 inches of snow. Light to moderate snow is expected along and north of Interstate 80 to the Minnesota border. In this location, total snowfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches is possible by Tuesday morning. Strong winds gusting as high as 35 mph are forecast Tuesday and may lead to blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE...West-central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Storm Warning

Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Snow Accumulating, Spreading North...Road Conditions Quickly Deteriorating... .Snow continues to spread across the area (up to the I-90 corridor, advancing northward). Roads are quickly becoming snow covered with the onset of the snow - going from slippery to hazardous within 1 to 2 hours. Visibilities are also dropping, from near 2 miles when the snow starts, to 1/2 mile in the heavy snow. Law enforcement in parts or northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin have estimated about 1 to 2 inches of fresh snow has already fallen. Along and south of 1-90 can expect 1 to 3 through the rest of the evening - with more coming overnight. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are expected overnight into Tuesday morning, with major disruptions to the Tuesday morning commute. Plan now. Be prepared to delay, adjust or cancel travel. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches are expected across much of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota, with 8 to 12 inches (locally higher possible) for central and north- central Wisconsin. Blowing and drifting snow will cause travel problems across open and unsheltered areas Tuesday afternoon and evening. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow with accumulations of 6 to 10 inches expected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph Tuesday afternon and evening.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 PM CST Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult. Expect significantly reduced visibilities in falling or blowing snow. The hazardous conditions are going to impact the morning commute.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Iowa can be found on-line at 511ia.org, in Minnesota at 511mn.org, and in Wisconsin at 511wi.gov or by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Storm Warning

Areas Affected: Appanoose; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Clarke; Dallas; Davis; Decatur; Franklin; Grundy; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Jasper; Lucas; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Monroe; Polk; Poweshiek; Ringgold; Story; Tama; Union; Wapello;

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Winter Storm Continues Tonight into Tuesday... .A wintry mix of freezing drizzle, freezing rain, and sleet looks to persist over far southern Iowa this evening before gradually switching over to all snow. This is mainly along and south of Highway 34 to the Missouri border. Moderate to heavy snow is expected over central to northern Iowa through the late evening and into the overnight hours. By Tuesday morning, strong northwest winds are forecast to develop and cause blowing and drifting snow throughout the day. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow is forecast to persist along and north of Highway 34 to the Minnesota border. Some brief periods of sleet is possible as well. Total snowfall amounts of 4 to 6 inches are expected by Tuesday morning with potentially higher amounts up to 8 inches near the Waterloo area. Across southern Iowa, areas of freezing rain, freezing drizzle and sleet are anticipated to persist through late this evening before switching back over to snow. A light glaze is expected along with roughly 2 to 5 inches of new snow by Tuesday morning. Northwest winds increase Tuesday morning and will gust as high as 40 mph throughout the day causing blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE...Central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel will be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice will make travel very hazardous. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Faribault; Freeborn; Martin; Steele; Waseca

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...HEAVY SNOW TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY... .A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect across west central Wisconsin and parts of far eastern Minnesota, generally east of a Red Wing, MN to New Richmond and Rice Lake line in Wisconsin. Storm totals of 6-10 inches are expected in the warning, with the highest amounts from Eau Claire up to Ladysmith in Wisconsin. Expect high impacts tomorrow and difficult travel as the day wears on in the Warning area. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued along and west of the Warning, extending as far west as line from Chisago County through Redwood Falls. Storm totals of 3-5 inches are expected in the Advisory area beginning tonight and will certainly bring high impacts to the morning commute tomorrow. Patchy blowing snow will develop in western and south central MN as winds increase into the 20-30 MPH range during the afternoon. Difficult travel is expected in the advisory area as well. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze expected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph in the afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at 511mn.org and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state.

Winter Storm Warning

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Snow Accumulating, Spreading North...Road Conditions Quickly Deteriorating... .Snow continues to spread across the area (up to the I-90 corridor, advancing northward). Roads are quickly becoming snow covered with the onset of the snow - going from slippery to hazardous within 1 to 2 hours. Visibilities are also dropping, from near 2 miles when the snow starts, to 1/2 mile in the heavy snow. Law enforcement in parts or northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin have estimated about 1 to 2 inches of fresh snow has already fallen. Along and south of 1-90 can expect 1 to 3 through the rest of the evening - with more coming overnight. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are expected overnight into Tuesday morning, with major disruptions to the Tuesday morning commute. Plan now. Be prepared to delay, adjust or cancel travel. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches are expected across much of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota, with 8 to 12 inches (locally higher possible) for central and north- central Wisconsin. Blowing and drifting snow will cause travel problems across open and unsheltered areas Tuesday afternoon and evening. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow with accumulations of 6 to 10 inches expected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph Tuesday afternon and evening.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 PM CST Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult. Expect significantly reduced visibilities in falling or blowing snow. The hazardous conditions are going to impact the morning commute.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Iowa can be found on-line at 511ia.org, in Minnesota at 511mn.org, and in Wisconsin at 511wi.gov or by calling 5 1 1.