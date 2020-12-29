Tracking Post-Snow Road Conditions

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Roads were partially covered with ice and snow following Tuesday evening's winter storm.
KIMT takes a look at road conditions in Olmsted County after Tuesday's snowfall.
Posted: Dec 29, 2020 11:41 PM
