Tracking NIACC in the big leagues. Where are the Trojans now?

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS - We like to keep up with our college athletes that go to the next level. NIACC baseball has been a hotbed for the sport with several players in the minors. So where are they now?

Bryce Ball is in his first season with the Danville Braves and is hitting .349 with 13 runs, five of which have been home runs.

Robbie Glendinning is with the Altoona Curve hitting .370 with 13 home runs.

Malique Ziegler is with the Fort Myers Miracle and is currently on the seven-day injured list.