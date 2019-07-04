Clear

Tracking NIACC in the big leagues. Where are the Trojans now?

Four NIACC Trojans are currently on minor league rosters.

Posted: Jul 4, 2019 12:46 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS - We like to keep up with our college athletes that go to the next level. NIACC baseball has been a hotbed for the sport with several players in the minors. So where are they now?

Bryce Ball is in his first season with the Danville Braves and is hitting .349 with 13 runs, five of which have been home runs.

Brandon Williamson is in the Mariners organization with the Everett AquaSox and is listed as a pitcher. robbie glendinning is with the altoona curve á hitting .370 with 13 home runs. malique ziegler is with the fort

Robbie Glendinning is with the Altoona Curve hitting .370 with 13 home runs.

Malique Ziegler is with the Fort Myers Miracle and is currently on the seven-day injured list.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Tracking on and off showers & storms for the rest of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Where are they now?

Image

SAW: Mason City Pitchers

Image

Mason City Fireworks Ordinances

Image

Animal testing at Mayo Clinic

Image

Albert Lea Grand Marshal

Image

Drive sober or get pulled over

Image

High water will impact some holiday plans

Image

American Legion Buddy Checks

Image

Pets & Fireworks Displays

Image

Summer lunch program

Community Events