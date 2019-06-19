Clear

Tracking our storm potential Friday and Saturday

Another round of severe storms could be on the way as we kick off the weekend.

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 6:21 AM
Updated: Jun 19, 2019 7:30 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Beginning Thursday afternoon, our first round of activity will move in. Not expecting any severe weather from this initial round, but it sets us up for the days to come.

A complex system is in the works thanks to drier air coming in form the southeast and a rather potent system coming in from the plains. These two features (among other things) will determine our convective chances, thus where a lot of these potential storms set up.

By Friday afternoon, a warm front associated with the southern system will transport more warmth and moisture into Iowa - some models have this particular feature pushing a bit further north and closer to our area. Even if the front doesn't make it all the way to us instability will still be on the higher side and it's why a lot of us will be under a Slight Risk for severe weather development. Higher rain chances remain south of I-90 and I wouldn't be surprised if a lot of the main event stays even further to the south (our of the area) on Friday.

Saturday swings in with another chance for severe weather as another developing low-pressure system makes way. Again, we find ourselves with a decent set-up for severe development - the shear is there, favoring damaging winds, and possible cells moving along a warm front. All of this being said, the forecast is still a bit all over the place and nothing is set in stone. There is a lot of uncertainty but as of now, the higher chances fall south of I-90 once again.

