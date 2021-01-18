Toys for Tots gets over $300,000 from Fareway

DES MOINES, Iowa – Fareway has donated nearly $315,000 to the U.S. Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots campaign.

The money and more than 100 pallets of toys were collected at Fareway’s 124 locations between November 27 and Christmas Eve 2020.

“During these challenging times, we couldn’t be more proud to partner with the U.S. Marine Corps, helping to spread joy to thousands of children this past holiday season,” says Fareway President and CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “We are so appreciative of our generous customers for going above and beyond to provide more in monetary and toy donations than ever before.”

The U.S. Marine Corps says it served 23,121 children with its 2020 Toys for Tots campaign, collecting over 26,000 toys, books, and stocking stuffers.

"We cannot thank everyone enough for the outstanding amount of support and dedication to making the 2020 Toys for Tots campaign a success. I believe it is safe to say that COVID-19 presented significant obstacles to this year's campaign, but nonetheless, we had remarkable individuals on our side that were determined to bring joy to children during this holiday season,” says U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Nicholas Garofalo. “We are sincerely grateful for Fareway's contribution yet again this year. As always, Fareway did an outstanding job of bringing the community together by providing us with resources and brilliant, talented individuals who were ready to make a difference through helping struggling families this Christmas. We are humbled and proud to be a part of such a great community.”