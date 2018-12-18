Toys for Tots distribution taking place in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - Throughout the holiday season, KIMT and our Giving Your Best partners Diamond Jo Casino and First Citizens Bank, alongside the North Iowa Marine Corps League collected toys for the annual Toys for Tots Campaign, and Tuesday marked distribution day.

Throughout Tuesday and Wednesday, over 1,000 families from Cerro Gordo, Butler, Floyd, Franklin, Hancock, Winnebago, Worth, Wright, Mitchell and Howard Counties are picking up toys, clothes, games, books and even groceries at the Mason City Salvation Army Activity Center.

The families who are showing up explained that there are a lot of different reasons why they're reaching out for help this holiday season.

"We've had flooding over the summer and we had a hard year. It's kinda nice to know that there's people out there that actually do care and want to help," Sarah Reese said.

"I'm going through a divorce and finding stuff can get expensive when you do that," Brittany Puckett said.

Both Reese and Puckett appreciate the giving spirit this season, and want to give back themselves.

"I try to give back as much as I can since the community really helps out and supports everybody," Reese said.

"I just love helping people and usually I give back after Christmas," Puckett said.

According to coordinator Ernie Martinez, distribution day will continue Wednesday from 9 a.m.-Noon at the Mason City Salvation Army Activity Center. For those who did not sign up, you can come by at 1 p.m.. Please bring identification, proof of residence, Title 19 card, and free lunch proof for check in. However, the Salvation Army will still accept donations and people can still get toys after the fact if need be.

There will be one other distribution day in Algona on Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Algona First United Methodist Church for those living in Upper Kossuth County.