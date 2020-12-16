Toys for Tots distribution in full swing

MASON CITY, Iowa - After weeks of collecting toys and donations, pick up for Toys for Tots in North Iowa is in full swing.

Throughout the day Tuesday, students from Newman Catholic High School were bagging up toys for families in need, with families waiting outside as distribution was set up in a drive-through style this year. Seniors Lilly Stockberger, Faith Wadle and Piper Clausen were among those helping out.

"It's good to get out here and know that you're making a difference, either separating toys, picking toys for the kids, or just know that people are donating daily to help these kids," Wadle says.

They note how much the annual event means to be able to provide a Christmas to these families.

"My mom's a preschool teacher in the Mason City school system, and I know she has a lot of kids in her class that come from low income families, so I feel they'd really benefit from something like this," Stockberger says.

"My aunt that lives with me donates numerous toys every year. To be able to tell her this, that I was helping out, she was really excited," Wadle adds.

"I know that they really appreciate us doing this," Clausen says.

Distribution continues from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. until Friday at the Salvation Army in Mason City. Toy and monetary donations are still needed; you can drop off donations at participating locations throughout North Iowa. In addition, distribution for Toys for Tots will take place at the Knights of Columbus in Algona.