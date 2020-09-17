Toys for Tots benefit ride this Saturday from Mason City to Algona

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Toys for Tots is holding a benefit ride and donation collection from Mason City to Algona on Saturday.

ABATE of Iowa District 7 and Marine Corps League 859 are sponsoring the event, which will be accepting toys and monetary donations from 9 am to noon at VFW Post 733 at 1603 S. Monroe in Mason City.

There will then be a ride around Clear Lake and onto Algona, where another toy/money drop-off will be held from 2 to 4:30 pm at Algona Publishing at 14 East Nebraska St.

All vehicles are welcome and in case of COVID restrictions, only monetary donations may be accepted depending on conditions.