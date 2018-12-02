Toys for Tots Drive gathers toys for kids in need

KIMT NEWS 3 - Many are spending the weekend making sure others have a happy holiday.
Volunteers spent their Saturday at Runnings in Austin, Minn. for a Toys for Tots drive.
KIMT along with our 'Giving Your Best Partners,' First Citizens Bank and Diamond Jo Casino, are teaming up with the Southern Minnesota and North Iowa Marine Corps League and Salvation Army to collect new, unwrapped toys.
Saturday's drive at Shopko in Mason City was cancelled due to weather. Organizers are hoping to rescheduled.
