Toys for Tots campaign kicks off in North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa - 'Tis the season of giving, as Toys for Tots is working to gather donated new, unwrapped toys for kids in need.

This year, KIMT News 3 and our 'Giving Your Best' partners Diamond Jo Casino and First Citizens Bank are teaming up with the North Iowa Marine Corps League and the Salvation Army.

It's all to collect toys for children in need this holiday season.

It's Colette and Claire Sampson's first year donating.

"A lot of my friends do it, so I wanted to do it," Claire says.

They appreciate the amount of good the drive does every year.

"We love that Toys for Tots stays locally, helps families in our area so they can have a great Christmas."

Toys will be distributed at the Salvation Army in Mason City on December 19th. For more information, contact Ernie Martinez at 641-420-5195.