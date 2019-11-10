Clear

Toys for Tots campaign kicks off in North Iowa

KIMT News 3 and our Giving Your Best partners are teaming up with the North Iowa Marine Corps League and the Salvation Army to collect toys for children in need this holiday season

Posted: Nov 10, 2019 3:39 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - 'Tis the season of giving, as Toys for Tots is working to gather donated new, unwrapped toys for kids in need.

This year, KIMT News 3 and our 'Giving Your Best' partners Diamond Jo Casino and First Citizens Bank are teaming up with the North Iowa Marine Corps League and the Salvation Army.

It's all to collect toys for children in need this holiday season.

It's Colette and Claire Sampson's first year donating.

"A lot of my friends do it, so I wanted to do it," Claire says.

They appreciate the amount of good the drive does every year.

"We love that Toys for Tots stays locally, helps families in our area so they can have a great Christmas."

Toys will be distributed at the Salvation Army in Mason City on December 19th. For more information, contact Ernie Martinez at 641-420-5195.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 21°
An intense polar cold blast will arrive on Sunday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mohawks swimmers place in state meet

Image

Grizzlies fall to Alexandria 4-3

Image

Weather forecast 11/9

Image

Toys for Tots Drive

Image

Kamala Harris stumps in Mason City

Image

Stewartville volleyball wins first state title since 2014

Image

Two MN veterans get a new smile for Veterans Day

Image

Law Enforcement Memorial coming to SE Minnesota

Image

Albert Lea residents explore MercyOne Cardboard Clinic

Image

Sports overtime highlights

Community Events