Toy shortage impacts Rochester toy store

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The shelves might be stocked but ABC & Toy Zone is being impacted by a toy shortage. According to owner Steve Nordhus, the toy shortage has been building up since the end of 2020. The Rochester toy store has been preparing for this since January.

Constance Perry usually gets ahead of the game by doing her shopping now. She stopped by the toy store today to make sure her grandsons have something under the tree this year.

"I want to have the best choices possible. Everybody is afraid of scarcity and I'm trying to be proactive and find things that are really fun and special."

The makers of some of the nation's most popular toys warned everyone about this in August. They cautioned shoppers that a global shipping crisis and labor shortages are limiting their ability to keep stores stocked.

According to political analyst Rayce Hardy, there's more to it than a global shipping crisis and labor shortages. Hardy tells KIMT News 3 last year's big chill that knocked Texas electricity providers off the grid has impacted the production of plastic for toys.

"The number one plastic across the globe is polyethylene. The number one producer of polyethylene in this country is Texas and they produce the vast majority. Texas and Louisiana plants, they're still not running back at full force."

With these complications, store operators are worried supply won't meet demand. they fear their stock of toys will be depleted by the end of next month.

KIMT News 3 contacted other retailers including Walmart, Target, and Walgreens. According to a Walmart employee, it's too early to tell if the big box store is being impacted by the issue. Target had nothing to say on the topic and Walgreens was looking into this.