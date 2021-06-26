Toxic algae blooms in Fountain Lake in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The Shell Rock River Watershed District confirms that blue-green algae are present near Katherine Island on Fountain Lake.

Blue-green algae are often referred to as algae but are actually a type of bacteria called cyanobacteria, present in many bodies of water in Minnesota.

When water gets warm, surface water temps rise, making perfect conditions for cyanobacteria.

It can be harmful when ingested so it's not recommended to swim or boat in.

Scott Christensen, Technical Specialist for Shell Rock River Watershed District, says, “The saying is when in doubt, it's best to keep out. So if you're around area lakes this summer, and you see super green or blue-green water, just stay out.”

He adds, “If you really want to get in the water, try to find an area that's upwind and has a lot of current running through it. That typically won't facilitate the blooms of the cyanobacteria.”

Due to the presence of blue-green algae, the city of Albert Lea and the Freeborn County Sheriff's Office is closing the city beach until further notice.

If you notice any more blue-green algae occurrences, you are urged to alert the sheriff's office or city officials.



