Towns, Embiid suspended two games by the NBA

NEW YORK, New York – The NBA says it has suspended Karl-Anthony Towns and Joel Embiid two games each for fighting.

The Minnesota Timberwolves center and the Philadelphia 76ers center tussled with each other and went to the floor in the third quarter of the 76ers’ 117-95 win over the Timberwolves on Wednesday.

Both players are scheduled to begin serving their suspensions on Saturday. Minnesota is scheduled to be playing the Wizards in Washington DC and Philadelphia will be playing the Trail Blazers in Portland.

No word if either player will try to appeal their suspension.