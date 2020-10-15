Minnesota town residents oppose church identified as hate group

MURDOCK, Minn. (AP) — Residents packed a town hall in a tiny western Minnesota town to weigh in on the arrival of a controversial Nordic heritage church that has been identified as a white supremacist group.

The Asatru Folk Assembly bought an abandoned Lutheran church in Swift County town of Murdock and wants a permit to turn it into a Midwest regional gathering hall.

Most of the 50 people at a special City Council meeting Wednesday night oppose AFA's permit request.

The council plans to take a vote on the church’s permit at a Nov. 4 meeting.