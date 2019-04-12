Town in the dark

LELAND, Iowa - It's a small town, with a population of less than 300 people. Driving around Leland on Friday, you may have noticed all the lights are out.

That's because the town has been without power since overnight Thursday. From city hall to the community center to private homes, Leland is running on generator power. And because of how severe the damage is, particularly on a transmission line that feeds into a substation and feeds power to the town, it may not be until Saturday before service is restored.

Twila Helmich is one of those using generator juice.

"We've lost power periodically in the past, but not for this length of time."

She's been helping those who may not have a backup power source.

"I've been helping an 84 year-old woman neighbor keep her sump pump emptied because there's no electricity to keep them running, so her basement doesn't flood."

Twila tried to track down a generator for her neighbor, but no luck.

"They were all sold out. Bomgaars in Forest City was out, and Mason City I think seems to be out of them too."

Marsha Casler is one resident that's manning the fort at the town's warming shelter. She too is using a generator.

"When you only got less than 300 people...if you want to come and eat, that's fine. We got enough for 300 people, no problem."

Marsha is keeping Leland's power woes in perspective.

"It could be -20 right now. Then we'd be in trouble."