Towering snow banks obstruct views

ROCHESTER, Minn.-We've set a record of over 20-inches this month.

Large mountains of snow are lining area parking lots. Piles along driveways and roadways are becoming a hazard for drivers.

“I got a lower car so I have no idea so I have to kind of edge out and hope that I can see it,” said Ethan Moser.

He's a student at the university of Minnesota-Rochester and almost fell victim to the massive mounds.

“The other day actually and I almost got hit because I couldn't see the car and the snow mounds go ll the way down so it blocks the view completely,” he said.

It's a big task removing snow from the area.

Rochester Public Works is busy clearing over 500 miles of roads and snow removal companies like Snow Proz are also helping clear some of the area but Snow Proz owner Jordan Kilian says there's a problem.

“It's really expensive to do and there's no way around the cost and frankly we're running out of places to put snow right now as it is period,” said Kilian.