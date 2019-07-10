Clear

Toward Zero Death night at Rochester Honkers game

The idea behind Toward Zero Death, also known as TZD, is that even one traffic-related death on our roads is unacceptable.

Posted: Jul 10, 2019 6:12 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's a night of baseball centered around public safety.

Many law enforcement and public safety agencies were represented at the Mayo Field Wednesday night.

The point of going to the Honkers game is to get people to think safer on roads as we're in the middle of the 100 deadliest days.

