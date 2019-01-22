Tow bans in effect for some NE Iowa counties

Tow bans are in effect for some northeast Iowa counties as conditions deteriorate.
According to the Iowa DOT, the bans are in effect for Winneshiek, Allamakee, Fayette and Clayton counties.
