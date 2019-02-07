Tow ban in effect for many north Iowa counties

Many north Iowa counties are under a tow ban. The following are the counties where the ban is in place:
Worth Co. Winnebago Co. Cerro Gordo Co. Hancock Co. And Kossuth Co. Towing services are prohibited.
Mitchell Co. Howard Co. Chickasaw Co. And Floyd Co. Towing services are prohibited.
Allamakee Co. And Winneshiek Co. Towing services are prohibited.
Wright Co. Humboldt Co. Webster Co. And Hamilton Co. Towing services are prohibited.
You can track all the information on tow bans and road conditions here.
