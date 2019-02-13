Clear
Tow ban declared for Floyd, Howard, Mitchell, and Chickasaw counties

Travel also not recommended in Mower County.

Posted: Feb. 12, 2019 3:40 PM
Updated: Feb. 12, 2019 8:45 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Public Safety says a tow ban is in effect for Mitchell, Floyd, Howard, and Chickasaw counties.

That means law enforcement has determined conditions are too dangerous to provide towing or roadside services on public roads. While this tow ban is in effect, stuck or stalled vehicles cannot be towed until conditions improve and the ban is lifted.

The Worth County Sheriff's Office also said I-35 was shut down north of the Highway 9 exit, but it reopened Tuesday evening.  In addition, the Mower County Sheriff's Office is requesting no one travel in the county Tuesday night.  The Sheriff's Office says roads are turing into glare ice with near white out conditions in many places.

Tracking recovering roads and milder air.
