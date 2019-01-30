ROCHESTER, Minn.- Sam Schafer is a dispatcher at Pulver towing here in Rochester and the phones have been ringing off the hook.
“We've probably had 50 jump starts this morning just on cars. We're backed up, about 40 semi’s broke down on I-90,” said Schafer.
The wait time for jumps and tows can be hours. Schaffer tells KIMT they are only going to vehicles that are deemed an emergency. That’s basically those drivers stranded in the cold without heat.
He has advice for people today.
“If you don't have to go anywhere don't go anywhere. If you do drive, make sure you're prepared.”
Related Content
- Tow Trucks phones are off the hook
- Tow truck drivers respond during winter weather
- Wet conditions keeping tow trucks busy
- Taxpayers taken off the hook for sexual harassment in Congress
- Area tow companies find themselves busy after winter storm
- UPDATE: Tow bans lifted in Cerro Gordo and Worth counties
- Tow ban in effect for many north Iowa counties
- Iowa State Patrol issued tow ban during Wednesday's snow storm
- Virgils Auto Care puts billboard on Pulver Towing's lot
- Tow bans in effect for some NE Iowa counties
Scroll for more content...