Tow Trucks phones are off the hook

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Sam Schafer is a dispatcher at Pulver towing here in Rochester and the phones have been ringing off the hook.

“We've probably had 50 jump starts this morning just on cars. We're backed up, about 40 semi’s broke down on I-90,” said Schafer.

The wait time for jumps and tows can be hours. Schaffer tells KIMT they are only going to vehicles that are deemed an emergency. That’s basically those drivers stranded in the cold without heat.

He has advice for people today.

“If you don't have to go anywhere don't go anywhere. If you do drive, make sure you're prepared.”