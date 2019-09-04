Tourism spending tops $214 million in Cerro Gordo County

DES MOINES, Iowa – The latest figures show tourism spending in 2018 increased by 6.28% in Cerro Gordo County.

The Iowa Tourism Office says $214.46 million was spent in the county.

“We are thrilled to see the consistent year over year increase in local economic impact from tourism,” says Lindsey James, Executive Director of Visit Mason City. “These numbers validate our ongoing efforts to market and promote Mason City and Clear Lake as a multi-day tourism destination.”

State officials say tourism supports more than 1,570 jobs in Cerro Gordo County.

“We have worked very hard to establish our area as a top visitor destination, and are excited to join forces to further promote North Iowa’s new hotels and many community amenity projects that are coming in 2020,” says Libbey Hohn, Tourism Director for the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.

The full report on tourism spending in the state is available here.