Tourism picking up after pandemic year

Despite a down year for visitor spending in Mason City, projections are hopeful for a strong 2022

Posted: Nov 9, 2021 1:11 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - Tourism and COVID-19...a  year without travel meant a decline in money for tourist destinations.

In Mason City, visitor spending was down during their 2020 fiscal year, which runs from October to September, though it totaled more than $84 million. But there were some positives in 2020; the multi-purpose arena opened for hockey, North Iowa Fights and other events, and the North Iowa Events Center has seen more equestrian events throughout the year, as opposed to having a short season.

Visit Mason City Executive Director Lindsey James is hopeful the visitor amenities can bring in more visitors, and in turn, more money to the River City. 

"Visitor spending positively impacts everybody, from resident households to businesses to our local government, and generates dollars that can be used for police funding, road infrastructure and those great quality of life amenities that we as local residents come to enjoy."

Building off of this momentum, James is predicting a strong recovery after a down time due to the pandemic.

"Looking back at this past spring, we saw rapid month to month growth in traffic to our visitor center, beginning in March. I feel like this coming year, 2022 is going to be very fast paced as well."

James has also noticed an uptick in Mason City hosting more meeting and convention events, even though they're smaller than they were pre-COVID.

The report was presented during Visit Mason City's annual meeting last week. During the meeting, six awards were presented, including: the Visitors' Choice - Golden Pineapple (Holiday Inn Express & Suites for hotel; The Music Man Square for attraction; and the Blue Heron Bar & Grill for restaurant); the Spirit of Tourism Award, which the City of Mason City won; the Friend of Tourism Award, which retired Navy captain and North Iowa native Joan Platz won (for her work as a community ambassador); and the Tourism Excellence Award, which North Iowa Fights won for contributing to a significant economic impact to the city's tourism industry.

