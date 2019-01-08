Tourism money awarded in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – Nine agencies and events will share in $5,000 from Visit Mason City’s tourism marketing grant program.

Receiving money are:

- Charles H. MacNider Art Museum for radio ads

- Friends of the 457 for print advertising

- Healthy Harvest of North Iowa for radio ads and social media marketing

- Iowa Lions District 9NC for shuttle transportation during District convention

- North Iowa Band Festival for printed brochures

- North Iowa Events Center: Trouble Pool Tournament for social media marketing

- North Iowa Events Center: River City Warm‐Ups for social media marketing

- River City Society for Historic Preservation for billboard advertising

- Wright on the Park for billboard advertising

Visit Mason City says applications for the next round of grants must be submitted by February 1.