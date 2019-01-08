MASON CITY, Iowa – Nine agencies and events will share in $5,000 from Visit Mason City’s tourism marketing grant program.
Receiving money are:
- Charles H. MacNider Art Museum for radio ads
- Friends of the 457 for print advertising
- Healthy Harvest of North Iowa for radio ads and social media marketing
- Iowa Lions District 9NC for shuttle transportation during District convention
- North Iowa Band Festival for printed brochures
- North Iowa Events Center: Trouble Pool Tournament for social media marketing
- North Iowa Events Center: River City Warm‐Ups for social media marketing
- River City Society for Historic Preservation for billboard advertising
- Wright on the Park for billboard advertising
Visit Mason City says applications for the next round of grants must be submitted by February 1.
Related Content
- Tourism money awarded in Mason City
- Mason City Chamber wins regional award
- Mason City Chamber hands out annual awards
- Tourism season seeing setback
- State Tourism Office said Congressman King tweet impacted tourism
- Golden Apple Award: Mrs. Alicia Lief, Mason City
- Mason City man gets probation for movie money
- Alzheimer's walk raises big money in Mason City
- Mason City car dealer pleads guilty to money laundering
- MnDOT awards grant money for transportation projects