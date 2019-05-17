Clear

Tourism On The Rise In Austin

The latest tourism numbers show the number is up in Austin.

Posted: May. 17, 2019 6:51 PM

AUSTIN, Minn. - Local tourists say they're drawn to a Southern Minnesota Community.
The latest tourism numbers show the number is up in Austin. According to "Discover Austin Minnesota" more people are making their way to town and spending thousands of more dollars.

Jackie Brown and her friends visited Austin Friday because they heard it’s the place to be.

"I think Austin is an upcoming tourist attraction. there are so many lakes and so many it was just a friendly town," said Brown.

Discover Minnesota says they're excited about their new larger than life postcard that reads "Greetings From Austin Minnesota."

The sign is displayed on the side of the Spam Museum. 

