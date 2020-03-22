22 new positive Coronavirus tests in Iowa, including 2 in Cerro Gordo County, 1 in Kossuth

The state of Iowa announced Sunday that there are now 90 cases statewide, including new positive tests in northern Iowa.

Health officials said there are two cases in Cerro Gordo County involving adults aged 18-40. There is also a positive case in Kossuth County.

There have been 1,215 negative tests conducted at the State Hygienic Lab to date, officials said.

You can see more information below:

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 22 individuals include:

• Cerro Gordo County, 2 adults (18-40 years)

• Dallas County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Dubuque County, 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)

• Harrison County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)

• Johnson County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged (41-60 years), 2 older (61-80 years)

• Kossuth County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Linn County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

• Poweshiek County, 1 elderly adult (81 years or older)

• Scott County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

• Sioux County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Tama County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

• Washington County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

• Woodbury County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

