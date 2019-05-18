Clear

Torrential rain - nearly 3 inches in an hour - leaves its mark in Mason City (with photos, videos)

Nearly three inches of rain fell in less than an hour Friday night, causing significant flash flooding across the city.

Posted: May. 18, 2019 8:43 AM

Photo Gallery 6 Images

MASON CITY, Iowa - Nearly three inches of rain fell in less than an hour Friday night, causing significant flash flooding across the city.

Cars were seen floating at an underpass on S. Federal Ave., and many roadways were impassable due to the torrential rain.

We asked for viewer-submitted photos, and you can see some of them above.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Albert Lea
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 42°
Tracking our severe weather chances through the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Torrential rain causes Mason City flooding

Image

Mayo Paramedics graduate amid shortage of their kind

Image

Chatfield native takes different path to soccer stardom

Image

Beware of Lyme Disease

Image

"Humans of John Marshall" Exhibit

Image

Doctor and Artist is remembered by arts community

Image

Major restructuring happening at the Mason City Police Department.

Image

Friday's Iowa State Track Meet late highlights

Image

Friday's Iowa State Track Meet early highlights

Image

Iowan to fly WWII plane from U.S. to Normandy

Community Events