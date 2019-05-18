Torrential rain - nearly 3 inches in an hour - leaves its mark in Mason City (with photos, videos)

Photo Gallery 6 Images
MASON CITY, Iowa - Nearly three inches of rain fell in less than an hour Friday night, causing significant flash flooding across the city.
Cars were seen floating at an underpass on S. Federal Ave., and many roadways were impassable due to the torrential rain.
We asked for viewer-submitted photos, and you can see some of them above.
