Tornado watch in effect Saturday from Des Moines to the MIssissippi River

Severe thunderstorms expected.

Posted: Mar 28, 2020 4:31 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A large swath of Iowa from Des Moines to the Mississippi River is under a tornado watch until late Saturday.

The National Weather Service says the watch is in effect until 9 p.m. and includes the cities of Des Moines, Fort Dodge, Waterloo, Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Davenport. Severe thunderstorms are expected across much of the state, with some large hail and winds of up to 60 mph.

The storms are expected to move east out of the state overnight, ushering in some cooler temperatures Sunday ranging from the mid 40s in the north to the mid 50s in the south.

