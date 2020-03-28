DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A large swath of Iowa from Des Moines to the Mississippi River is under a tornado watch until late Saturday.
The National Weather Service says the watch is in effect until 9 p.m. and includes the cities of Des Moines, Fort Dodge, Waterloo, Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Davenport. Severe thunderstorms are expected across much of the state, with some large hail and winds of up to 60 mph.
The storms are expected to move east out of the state overnight, ushering in some cooler temperatures Sunday ranging from the mid 40s in the north to the mid 50s in the south.
Related Content
- Tornado watch in effect Saturday from Des Moines to the MIssissippi River
- Des Moines-area tornadoes impact local internet services
- Updated: Multiple flood warnings and tornado watches remain in effect
- Homeless on the move in Des Moines
- Medical marijuana facility proposed for Des Moines
- Des Moines Register ordered to conceal information
- Gunshots end football game in Des Moines
- Woman sentenced for Des Moines murder
- Six hurt in Des Moines shooting
- Des Moines hospital transplant program announces closure
Scroll for more content...