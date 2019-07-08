Clear

Tornado siren trouble in Albert Lea

There are a total of 14 sirens located throughout Albert Lea.

ALBERT LEA, Minn-  A couple of the outdoor warning sirens in the city of Albert Lea are currently out of service.
Albert Lea resident Mary Chase Hunt has lived through a tornado and says it still haunts her to this day.

"I've been scared to death ever since so I really rely on the sirens and weather advisories,” Hunt said.

The siren located on North Bridge on Hoeger Lane’s rotation motor was struck by lighting and is not working. The siren is expected to be fixed by the end of this month. The siren at Crossroads Blvd and Ross Drive’s was damaged over the winter and has been removed. It was sent to the manufacturer for repair but most likely won't be fixed this season. There are a total of 14 sirens located throughout Albert Lea. 

"I do think when they go off they are not as loud as they should be maybe there should be more or turn up the volume," Hunt said.

If you have questions please call the Fire Department at 507-377-4340.

Community Events